Nayanthara Buys ₹31.5-cr Duplex in Chennai

One of South India’s most influential celebrity couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, have reportedly invested in an ultra-luxury duplex in Chennai valued at about ₹31.5 crore.



The sprawling residence is believed to be located in a prime neighbourhood and is expected to feature expansive interiors, modern amenities and panoramic city views.



The purchase has quickly become a talking point in film and real-estate circles, as it is considered one of the most expensive residential deals involving film personalities in the region.



The couple already owns multiple properties in major cities and is known for making high-value investments.



Nayanthara, often called the “Lady Superstar” of South Indian cinema, remains among the industry’s highest-paid actors and continues to headline major projects.



She is set to appear in upcoming films including Mookuthi Amman 2, a sequel to the 2020 hit fantasy comedy.