Nayanthara and Trisha Twin in Black During Rare Dubai Holiday

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan have been ruling the film industry for over two decades. For the first time in years, the two stars have shared glimpses of their personal lives together on Instagram.

Currently holidaying in Dubai, Nayanthara and Trisha were seen relaxing on a yacht, soaking in the sunset, and twinning in stylish black outfits. The pictures went viral almost instantly across social media platforms.













While Nayanthara and Trisha have worked together in the past, they rarely make public appearances as a pair. Fans were thrilled to see them together, with many netizens taking to the comments to request a film featuring both actresses in lead roles.



On the professional front, Nayanthara’s latest film with Chiranjeevi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is currently running in theaters following its Sankranthi release. Meanwhile, Trisha is awaiting the release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji. She is also set to star alongside Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta.

