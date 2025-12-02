‘Nayanam’ Marks Varun Sandesh’s OTT Debut, Premieres Dec 19

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform, is all set to unveil its next Telugu original series, Nayanam, premiering on 19th December. Directed by Swathi Prakash, Nayanam is an edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller that dives deep into the human psyche, where the line between truth and obsession blurs dangerously.



Today, Zee5 announced Nayanam, officially marking actor Varun Sandesh’s much-awaited entry into the OTT space. The six- episodic series introduces Varun Sandesh as Dr Nayan that breaks away from his familiar on-screen persona, presenting him in a darker, more psychologically complex space.









Sharing his excitement about the poster launch and his OTT debut, Varun Sandesh said, “This is a completely new chapter for me. The character of Dr. Nayan challenged me in ways I’ve never experienced before, and the poster reflects just a glimpse of that intensity. OTT gives us the freedom to explore characters in more depth, and I’m thrilled to begin this journey with Telugu ZEE5.”



Witness the truth unfold in ‘Nayanam’, premiering 19th December only on ZEE5!