Navratri with COLORS: Celebrating the Shakti of every woman

Carrying forward the legacy of compelling women-centric stories, COLORS illuminates screens with a Navratri celebration, honouring the dormant goddess in every woman. This cosmic extravaganza flourishes during the auspicious nine nights of Navratri. In this spectacular showcase, COLORS' actresses transform into living embodiments of the Navdurga, each wielding a unique strength that resonates with the modern woman – sahenshilta (patience), dhairya (courage), saahas (valour), shakti (strength) and sankalp (determination). As these powerful women gather for the final aarti, their voices unite in a declaration ‘Har ghar me basti hai Devi Maa, Har ghar me baste hai hum!’ It's a reminder that divinity resides in every woman.







Playing the titular role in ‘Durga’, Pranali Rathod says, “Just like my character Durga, I feel the fire of countless women who refuse to be silenced. I want every girl to be cognisant of this strength we have. We are the harbingers of change, ready to spark a revolution when it’s needed.”





Seen essaying the role of Suman in ‘Suman Indori’ Ashnoor Kaur says, “The greatest message in Suman Indori is that we are not bound by the expectations of others; we are driven by our own dreams. Just like the goddesses during Navratri, every woman embodies the power to fight the odds.”





Having garnered love as Parineet in ‘Parineetii’, Anchal Sahu says, “Parineetii reminds us that good will triumph over evil no matter what. As women nurture homes and conquer boardrooms, may they redefine power every single day.”





Playing the titular role in ‘Mishri’, Shruti Bhist says, “This Navratri, let’s celebrate the women who have dared to break free, to roar, and to rise. I’m proud of all the daughters of this soil, who are reshaping the world with acts of kindness just like Mishri.”





Deepika Singh, known for her role as Mangal in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ says, “This Navratri, let’s appreciate all the homemakers like Mangal who spare no effort to nurture their loved ones. May this festive season inspire every woman to embrace her true power.”





Portraying the role of Megha in ‘Megha Barsenge’, Neha Rana says, “Women are the heartbeat of progress and transformation. It is rather fitting that my character, Megha stands on the cusp of a huge change this Navratri. I hope women will be inspired by her courage.”





Essaying the role of 'Lakshmi' in ‘Mangal Lakshmi' played by Sanika Amit says, “Just like the nine forms of Durga, every woman has a unique strength that can move mountains and hearts alike. This Navratri, let’s salute the unyielding spirit of women whom we hail as the Lakshmis of our homes.”