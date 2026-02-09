Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date

Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary star in the lead roles of the film Anaganaga Oka Raju. Directed by Maari, the movie was released during the Sankranthi season and opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.



The film is now gearing up for its digital debut. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting February 11, 2026, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.



"Naveen Polishetty is effective in light-hearted roles and once again livens up the screen with his swag and humour. However, even his charm cannot salvage the weak story, especially as the second half drags. Meenakshi Chaudhary looks pretty and performs adequately. Rao Ramesh, Chamak Chandra, and Goparaju are passable in their roles," our review stated.



The film’s soundtrack was composed by Mickey J Meyer, and the project was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

