Naveen Polishetty turns bridegroom in upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju

After the success of Jathirathnalu and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, actor Naveen Polishetty is all set to star in his next project, Anaganaga Oka Raju.On the occasion of his birthday, the film's makers released a quirky pre-wedding video teaser, giving fans a glimpse of the fun-filled character he will portray.

In the teaser, Naveen's character, Raju, is seen preparing for his wedding with his signature humor. A hilarious moment occurs when Raju calls Mukesh Ambani, humorously requesting Hollywood celebrities who attended Anant Ambani's wedding. The bride, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, brings charm and joy to the scenes, and their comic chemistry is evident in their playful photoshoot poses.

Directed by debutant Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju promises to deliver a fresh, comedic experience, with the film slated for a grand release in 2025.