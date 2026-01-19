Naveen Polishetty Takes Time to Prepare for His Roles

Young actor Naveen Polishetty is known for his meticulous approach to choosing scripts and preparing for his roles. According to sources, he takes considerable time before giving his approval to a project. “Once a script is sent to him, he studies it from multiple perspectives and may take nearly a year to make a decision,” says a source. “He invests a lot of time in understanding the character, preparing for the role, and even contributes creatively as a writer. Naveen is a rare young actor with multiple talents.”



Despite being brought up in the United States, Naveen is remarkably fluent in various Telugu dialects. He impressed audiences with his authentic Godavari slang in Anaganaga Oka Raju. Earlier, he showcased his command over the Telangana dialect in the blockbuster Jaathiratnalu, earning widespread appreciation for his effortless delivery and comic timing. Before that, his debut as a lead actor in Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya saw him convincingly portray the Nellore dialect, leaving a strong impact.



What truly sets Naveen apart is not just his linguistic versatility but also his disciplined and selective approach to filmmaking. “Naveen’s success can be attributed to his choice of diverse and unconventional scripts while rejecting cliched roles. He is a rare young actor who prefers to carve his own path,” the source concludes.

