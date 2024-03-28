Naveen Polishetty injured in road accident in US

Young actor Naveen Polishetty who impressed the audience with films like 'Agent Srinivas" 'Jathirathnalu' and his last release 'Miss Shetty Mr Shetty' was reportedly injured in a road accident in the US. He actually stays with his parents in the US and comes to India to work in Telugu movies.

Naveen Polishetty has been asked to take rest for eight weeks after he suffered a fracture on his hand. The actor is working on the script of his next film. He is expected to return back to India after summer.

No doubt, Naveen who is also a good friend of Vijay Devarakonda, made his mark in Tollywood with his flair for comedy and subtle performances. He scored the biggest hit of his career with 'Jathirathnalu' as it made more than Rs 40 crores and established him as a bankable star.

However, he works at his own pace and doesn't sign films right, left and centre. He takes one year to go through the script and give his nod.