Naveen Polishetty Exposes B-Town ‘Six-Pack’ Obsession

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has carved a unique space for himself with content-driven entertainers. He recently tasted success with Anaganaga Oka Raju, which was released during Sankranti and struck a chord with audiences.



Beyond acting, Naveen has also impressed as a writer. Before making his mark in Tollywood, he debuted in Bollywood with Chhichhore. Recalling his early days in Mumbai, Naveen shared an amusing yet telling experience while speaking to the media.



“When I auditioned in Mumbai, they rejected me for not having a six-pack — even for a chips ad. Since when does eating chips require abs?” he quipped. Naveen went on to say that in Bollywood, physical appearance—especially six-pack abs—often takes precedence over talent for male actors. “If it’s an athlete’s role, I understand the requirement. But for regular ads and roles, it’s baffling,” he added.



On the career front, Naveen has delivered two major hits with Jathiratnalu and Anaganaga Oka Raju, while Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty ended up as an average grosser. Known for experimenting with genres, he has consistently retained the fun quotient in his films. His sharp comic timing and punchy one-liners remain his biggest strengths.



According to sources, Naveen Polishetty is now lining up a new entertainer with director Hasith Golli, who recently helmed Swag starring Sree Vishnu. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this fresh collaboration brings to the table.

