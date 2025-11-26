Naveen Polishetty Debuts as Singer for Anaganaga Oka Raju

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who stars opposite Meenakshi Chaudhary in director Vamsi’s upcoming rom-com Anaganaga Oka Raju, has added another feather to his cap — singer. The actor will make his singing debut with the film’s first single, Bhimvaram Balma.

ANAGANAGA OKA SINGER 🎤😍 Jaanejigars. First song from #AnaganagaOkaRaju releasing on Nov 27th. Sankranthi Pandaga ki dance stepulu to ready ga undandi 🔥🔥 It’s time for #BhimavaramBalma 🕺💃🥁A @MickeyJMeyer blast 🔥@Meenakshiioffl @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/xr4tX5Sagd — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) November 25, 2025

Taking to X on Tuesday, Naveen shared a humorous video clip announcing his new role as a playback singer. He wrote: “ANNAGANAGA OKA SINGER JAANEJIGARS. First song from #AnaganagaOkaRaju releasing on Nov 27. Sankranthiki pandaga ki dance stepulatho ready ga undandi. It’s time for #BhimvaramBalma @Meenakshiioffl @Vamsi84 @sitharaENTS.”

The teaser video also revealed that Naveen Polishetty’s debut as a playback singer will coincide with the release of the song on November 27. The film is slated to hit theaters during the Sankranthi festival next year. In the movie, Naveen plays Raju, a pompous and stylish bridegroom gearing up for his wedding, setting the stage for a festive rom-com. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the film, which has seen several updates and changes in the production timeline. While the teaser initially indicated a 2025 release, the makers later confirmed that Anaganaga Oka Raju will now premiere on January 14, 2026. The film promises a mix of romance, comedy, and festive energy, with its first single Bhimvaram Balma offering a taste of the celebratory mood leading up to the release. This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle



