Naveen Chandra Wins Best Actor at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

Impact Star Naveen Chandra has clinched the highly coveted Best Actor award at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The accolade recognizes his outstanding performance in the film 'Month of Madhu'.



The Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, named after the father of the Indian film industry, celebrates excellence in cinema across various categories each year. Artists from all corners of the country vie for these esteemed awards, making it a true testament to talent and dedication.



Naveen Chandra's win for the year 2024 is a testament to his versatility and impact on the Indian film scene. Having showcased his acting prowess in a myriad of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, he first made waves with his debut in the 2011 hit 'Andala Rakshasi'. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his performances, including his role in the acclaimed film 'Game Changer'.



Notably, Naveen Chandra's portrayal in the web series 'Inspector Rushi', available on Amazon Prime, has been garnering widespread acclaim and creating a sensation among viewers.



As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Dada Saheb Phalke today, Naveen Chandra's achievement serves as a fitting tribute to the spirit of innovation and excellence in Indian cinema.

