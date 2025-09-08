Natasha Trikha Returns with New Single "Iraade" ft King Kanja

After the success of her debut hit “Tere Bina,” Natasha Trikha returns with an exciting new single, “Iraade” set to release on September 19th, 2025.

Building on the soulful, modern Bollywood sound she introduced with her first song, Natasha Trikha joins forces with internationally-renowned R&B artist King Kanja and hitmaker producer Shaye to deliver a hit track that will resonate with fans worldwide.

A talented artist with roots in Hindustani classical music and Kathak dance, Natasha’s journey began at just four years old. She gained international attention when she won the Zee TV Zing Singing Competition in 2012, performing live for over 30,000 fans and opening for her idol, Shreya Ghoshal. Her viral winning performance at Chicago Indian Icon, which amassed over 4 million views, further cemented her status as a rising star in the South Asian music scene. Since then, Natasha has performed on major stages across the globe, sharing the spotlight with icons such as Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar, and Atif Aslam. From galas and festivals to weddings and corporate events, she captivates audiences with her dynamic vocal presence and cultural fusion. Natasha shares. “Working with Shaye and King Kanja was effortless. We caught the vibe of the track instantly and the whole process — recording to shooting the video — was just pure fun. The music was leading us.”

She adds, “Working across cultures on “Iraade” reminded me that music speaks louder than words and unites us all. It’s wild how natural it felt - Kanja instantly vibed, Shaye locked in the sound, and suddenly we had a global anthem. You don’t need to speak the language to feel the song. No one’s done it like this — Bollywood meets Kenyan fire. We didn’t follow the wave. We made it.”

On September 20th, Natasha opens for Badshah at NOW Arena in Chicago, performing “Iraade” and “Tere Bina” in front of 15,000 fans alongside one of India’s biggest music icons. The track will first make its debut on September 19th at the Lancaster Fall Fest in Pennsylvania, where it will premiere on the mainstage with King Kanja, Bobby Valentino, Lloyd, and Pleasure P. As a predominantly Hindi song, its premiere on a mainstream American platform marks a groundbreaking moment for South Asian representation in global music.

Natasha's musical journey is only just beginning, and there's much more to come!