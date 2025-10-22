Nara Rohith, Sireesha to Tie the Knot in Grand Ceremony

Nara Rohith and Sireesha are all set to get hitched on October 30th at The Venue, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad. The wedding celebrations will be held for four days.



The Haldi ceremony is scheduled for October 25th at the Manduva Courtyard, Telapur. The Pelli Koduku ceremony is scheduled for October 26th at ITC Grand Kakatiya.



It’s going to be a grand affair; celebs and several politicians are expected to attend the wedding.

