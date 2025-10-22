 Top
Nara Rohith, Sireesha to Tie the Knot in Grand Ceremony

Entertainment
22 Oct 2025 2:21 PM IST

It’s going to be a grand affair; celebs and several politicians are expected to attend the wedding.

Nara Rohith and Sireesha are all set to get hitched on October 30th at The Venue, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad. The wedding celebrations will be held for four days.

The Haldi ceremony is scheduled for October 25th at the Manduva Courtyard, Telapur. The Pelli Koduku ceremony is scheduled for October 26th at ITC Grand Kakatiya.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

