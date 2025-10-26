Nara Rohith and Sireesha’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin in Style

Actor Nara Rohith and his fiancée Sireesha have kicked off their four-day wedding celebrations ahead of their much-awaited nuptials on October 30, 2025. The festivities began with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, attended by close friends and family members, including actor Sree Vishnu.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for over three years, first met on the sets of Prathinidhi 2, where their on-screen chemistry blossomed into real-life love. Their engagement, held on October 13, 2024, in Hyderabad, was graced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, making it a memorable affair.

The pre-wedding celebrations are a perfect blend of tradition and elegance. Sireesha looked stunning in a soft blue silk saree, while Rohith complemented her with a simple yet graceful ethnic look. Their families and friends shared cheerful moments as turmeric and laughter filled the air.

According to the schedule, the Mehendi ceremony will take place on October 28, followed by a glittering Sangeet night on October 29. The wedding ceremony itself is set for October 30 at 10:35 PM in Hyderabad, and promises to be a grand affair attended by top film stars, politicians, and industry celebrities.

Photos and videos from the celebrations have already started circulating on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous atmosphere. With the big day just around the corner, admirers of the couple are flooding timelines with heartfelt wishes, eagerly awaiting to see Nara Rohith and Sireesha tie the knot.