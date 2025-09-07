Nani’s Wife Recalls His Meteoric Rise

Actor Nani’s wife, Anjana, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated his 17-year journey in cinema with heartfelt Instagram posts.

One picture she shared showed Nani walking across a packed theatre, clicked from behind. She decorated it with hearts and wrote, “17 years ago, I witnessed a ‘nobody’ walk into a packed theatre and step out as someone who was truly meant to be there. :)” The moment is believed to be from the screening of his debut film Ashta Chamma.

Another picture captured Anjana sitting among the audience with anticipation written on her face. She captioned it, “Clearly in awe (heart emoji).” Nani re-shared her posts on his stories with red heart emojis, and also reshared his sister Deepthi Ganta’s message praising him for “thriving” in these 17 years.

For the uninitiated, Nani and Anjana first met in Visakhapatnam when he was working as a radio jockey. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in 2012. They are proud parents to their son Arjun, fondly called Junnu, born in 2017.