Nani's ‘THE PARADISE’ Filming Underway: Nani Joins Sets

Ever since its announcement, The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has been generating immense buzz. Directed by the acclaimed Srikanth Odela, who impressed audiences with Dasara, the film has sparked major curiosity among fans. In the latest and an exciting update, the shooting of the film has begun.

A 40-day schedule is underway in Hyderabad, and key scenes featuring the lead cast will be filmed in this schedule. Taking to their social media the makers shared an amazing picture from the sets and wrote -

"Dhagad Aagaya 🔥🔥🔥

26-03-26



#TheParadise"















Srikanth Odela is meticulously crafting a film that will be talked about across the world. From the raw world to the writing, everything promises to be incredibly captivating. Srikanth, as a director, has indeed risen to success very rapidly. Having started as an assistant to Sukumar, he went on to become the talk of the town by directing the mega blockbuster Dasara.

On the other hand, Nani received tremendous love from across the country with his film Makkhi. Over time, he has delivered many blockbusters and has now emerged as one of the finest content-driven actors, consistently delivering the most loved and commercially successful films.



Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film features music by 'The Rockstar' Anirudh Ravichander. Releasing worldwide on March 26, 2026, in 8 languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.



Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Natural Star Nani. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz. Fans eagerly anticipate this cinematic spectacle, especially after the grand announcement on March 3. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela’s direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

