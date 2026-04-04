Nani’s The Paradise Budget Likely to Cross ₹150 Crore?

The makers of Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise are reportedly going all out, with the budget expected to exceed ₹150 crore—making it the most expensive project in the actor’s career so far.



According to industry sources, the team is aiming for a global reach and is investing heavily in production quality, including dubbing the film into multiple foreign languages. This ambitious approach is cited as a major factor in the escalating budget.



The film has already grabbed attention with its first single, Aaya Sher, which made a strong impact on YouTube Global Charts. The song reportedly trended in 9 countries, reaching the top in India and the UAE, and performing well in the UK, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the USA, and New Zealand—an impressive feat for a Telugu track.



Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features an ensemble cast including Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Kayadu Lohar.



Sources add that multilingual casting and rising remuneration have further pushed the budget upwards.



After delivering a success with Dasara, Nani and Srikanth Odela are reportedly scaling up significantly with The Paradise. Set in the 1980s, the film is said to revolve around a marginalized tribe’s struggle against discrimination and their fight for citizenship, mounted on a grand scale to appeal to a global audience.

