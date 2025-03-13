Nani & Vijay Deverakonda’s Bonding Wins Over Fans

Social media is often a battleground for fan wars, and recently, tensions flared between the followers of Vijay Deverakonda and Nani. However, in a heartwarming turn of events, the two stars have stepped in to diffuse the situation with their camaraderie.

Vijay and Nani came together last night for the Yevade Subramanyam 10th-anniversary celebration, an event organized by director Nag Ashwin, who has had the privilege of working with both actors. The occasion was filled with nostalgia and positivity, bringing the duo back to the film that marked a significant milestone in their careers.

A leaked picture of Nani and Vijay recreating the iconic bike moment from the film has since gone viral, instantly winning hearts. Their display of warmth and mutual respect has significantly cooled down the online rivalry between their fan bases. Social media, once dominated by heated arguments, is now flooded with mutual-admiration posts celebrating their friendship.

Meanwhile, Yevade Subramanyam is set for a grand rerelease on March 21, marking its 10th anniversary and allowing fans to relive the magic on the big screen once again.