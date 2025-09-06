Nani Turns Action Star, Tastes Success as Producer Too

Actor-turned-producer Nani, who recently completed 19 years in cinema, is carving a niche not only as a versatile performer but also as a powerhouse producer.

His latest venture, Court: State Vs A Nobody, has collected over 15 crore and established him as a successful producer too



Despite a busy acting career, Nani has steadily built a reputation as a credible and visionary producer. “He has a keen eye for quality cinema and is striking a perfect balance between acting and production,” says a fellow producer known for backing content-driven films. “From Awe to Hit and now Court, he continues to push boundaries with fresh concepts. His smart promotional strategies are converting these films into box-office winners, earning him huge respect in the industry.”



Taking a bold leap forward, Nani is now stepping into big-budget filmmaking with a grand project starring megastar Chiranjeevi, directed by Srikanth Odela. “This film has a massive scale, and Chiranjeevi trusts Nani’s judgment. It’s shaping up as one of 2026’s most awaited releases and a defining milestone in Nani’s career,” reveals an industry insider.



Acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin also praised Nani’s relentless drive at a recent event for Court. “In the last decade, I directed two films and produced one, while Nani has completed over 20 films and introduced many young directors and actors. His passion and commitment are truly unmatched.”



With his growing influence on both sides of the camera, Nani is fast emerging as a game-changer in Telugu cinema—an actor who can win hearts on screen and a producer who can steer bold, successful stories off it.

