Nandu, Avika Gor’s Ugly Story in Theatres on Nov 21

Promising to deliver an intense mix of love, suspense, and emotion, “Ugly Story” — starring Nandu and Avika Gor in the lead roles — is all set to release worldwide on November 21st.

The film is produced by C.H. Subhashini and Konda Laxman under the banner Riya Ziya Productions, while Pranav Swaroop has written and directed the project.





With Sri Sai Kumar Dara handling the cinematography and Shravan Bharadwaj composing the music, “Ugly Story” is shaping up to be a visually captivating and musically rich romantic thriller. Srikanth Patnaik and Mithun Soma take charge of editing, ensuring a sharp and gripping narrative flow.





The title glimpse, teaser, and songs released so far have received an excellent response from audiences, creating strong anticipation for the film’s release. With a fresh pairing of Nandu and Avika Gor and an intriguing romantic thriller backdrop, “Ugly Story” is one of the most awaited releases of the season.