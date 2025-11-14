Nandita Das Returns to Tollywood

Noted actress and filmmaker Nandita Das, who earlier appeared in Telugu films such as Kamli and Virata Parvam, is returning to Tollywood with a new project titled Nadhi.

The film, which has reportedly completed shooting, was officially announced at the American Film Market (AFM). Nandita Das and veteran actor Nasser lead the cast.

Set in the forests of Andhra Pradesh in the mid-20th century, Nadhi follows an ancient tribe striving to protect its way of life as a newly built dam threatens their land and pushes them to choose between preserving their heritage and adapting to change.

Writer-director Aditya Vempaty, who hails from Koya ancestry, spent several months living in the Koya heartland to ensure an authentic portrayal of their culture. “I wanted to tell a story that examines our changing relationship to nature and to each other as the world develops around us,” he said.

Nandita Das, known for her acclaimed directorial works Firaaq, Manto, and Zwigato, plays the role of Devi. Nasser stars as government officer Sathya Mohan, a character linking the film’s past and present timelines.