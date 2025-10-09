Nandamuri Tejaswini to Endorse Retail Brand; Acting Not on Cards?

Nandamuri Tejaswini, the younger daughter of Nandamuri Balakrishna, is finally stepping in front of the camera — but not as an actress. Known for her behind-the-scenes acumen in managing her father’s projects and overseeing production, Tejaswini is now making her on-screen debut as the face of a prestigious Hyderabad-based jewellery brand. She has acted along with her father and actor Balarkrishna in the commercial that has already been shot in the city and is expected to go on air soon.

A low-profile yet dynamic personality, Tejaswini’s move marks a new milestone in her multifaceted career. Industry insiders say this endorsement signals her growing interest in acting and new facets of her career. It is also learnt that her elder sister Brahmani was offered a role by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam but it was declined.

However, a source close to the Nandamuri family clarifies, “Tejaswini Mathukumilli has no plans to turn actress. She made an exception for this brand since she enjoys strong personal brand value. Currently, she is focused on production and creative development.”

The source adds that Tejaswini is one of the partners in Balakrishna’s much-awaited film Akhanda 2 and is deeply involved in the logistical aspects of the big-budget project. “She is also supervising her brother Mokshagna’s debut film. She’s personally monitoring production to ensure his first film turns out to be a blockbuster,” the source reveals.

Tejaswini was also instrumental in the phenomenal success of Balakrishna’s digital talk show Unstoppable. “Her contribution was immense. She is highly organized, positive, and gets things done without fuss,” says an insider.

Married to Sribharat, an educationist, MP, and grandson of GITAM University founder M.V.V.S. Murthi, Tejaswini continues to balance family and professional life seamlessly. “Her husband is very supportive of her ventures and gives her the space to pursue her creative ambitions,” the source adds.

Recently, Tejaswini visited the Akhanda 2 production office to review release strategies. “She personally went through the list of theatres set for the December release and suggested a few key marketing inputs. She’s keen on ensuring her father’s film finds the right content positioning and visibility,” the source concludes.