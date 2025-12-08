Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's Statue Unveiled in Kurnool

A grand ceremony was held at Rathan Village in the Pattikonda Constituency of Kurnool district to unveil the newly installed statue of legendary actor, statesman, and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).



The statue was unveiled by NTR's son Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, granddaughter Nandamuri Mohana Roopa, and Pattikonda MLA Shyam Babu. The event saw the participation of Telugu Film Chamber Secretaries Tummala Prasanna Kumar and YVS Chowdary, along with senior Telugu Desam Party leaders, party cadre, and admirers of the Nandamuri family.



Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Mohana Krishna said, “Today is a very special day as we unveil my father, Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu’s statue in the Pattikonda Constituency. I extend my heartfelt thanks to MLA Shyam Babu garu for inviting me and giving me this honor. My father contributed immensely to the development of Rayalaseema, especially through his efforts to provide irrigation facilities that transformed the region. Rayalaseema always held a special place in his heart, and he worked tirelessly for its progress during his tenure as Chief Minister. I thank Shyam Babu garu, the TDP cadre, and all Nandamuri fans for this honor.”



Addressing the gathering, Nandamuri Mohana Roopa expressed her happiness, saying, “We feel blessed to be invited to unveil our grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu’s statue today. Stepping onto this fertile land of Rayalaseema is a privilege. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to all the elders and organizers for giving us this opportunity.”



The ceremony concluded with floral tributes and expressions of gratitude from dignitaries, party leaders, and admirers, celebrating NTR’s enduring legacy and his contributions to Telugu society and the development of Rayalaseema.

