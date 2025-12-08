Nandamuri Fans Demand 'Akhanda 2' Release on December 12

Akhanda 2, the sequel to the Balakrishna–Boyapati Sreenu blockbuster, was originally scheduled to release on December 5, with premieres planned a day earlier on December 4. However, the production house later announced that the film had been postponed, without revealing a new date.



The lack of clarity has led to widespread speculation, with discussions ranging from a possible Christmas release to a Sankranthi slot. Meanwhile, fans who campaigned vigorously until December 5 have now united behind a new demand. On Sunday evening, NBK fans took to X and began trending the hashtag #WeWantAkhanda2OnDec12th.



Pointing to the crowded Christmas and Sankranthi windows, fans argue that December 12 would offer the film a more favorable theatrical run. They believe the film’s current hype and strong buzz make an early release strategically beneficial.



Industry talk, however, indicates that the makers are seriously evaluating the Christmas weekend, aiming to capitalize on the holiday footfalls. Despite this, fans continue tagging the production banner 14 Reels Plus, urging them to opt for the December 12 date.



For now, the situation remains uncertain. Several internal factors reportedly need to be resolved before the team can lock the final release date, and no official update has been issued on the film’s status.



Akhanda 2 Thaandavam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyukta Menon and Aadi Pinisetty. The film is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri. Music is composed by Thaman S.