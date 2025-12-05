Nandamuri Fans React to Akhanda 2 Release Delay

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, one of the most awaited films of the year, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The film was scheduled to release in theatres today (December 5).

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Aadhi and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner.



14 Reels Plus shared a post on X that read:



“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

