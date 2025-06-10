Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th Birthday Celebrated at Tirumala

Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th birthday was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at Akhilandam near Tirumala. The event, led by Telugu Desam Party State Media Coordinator B. Sridhar Varma, drew the attention of devotees and fans alike.





As part of the celebrations, 650 coconuts were ceremoniously broken and a grand harathi was performed using 6.5 kilograms of camphor, creating a divine atmosphere. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Varma praised Balakrishna not only for his impactful film career but also for his philanthropic work through Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, which has been delivering exceptional medical services to the public.

He further added that prayers were offered to Lord Venkateswara, seeking long life, good health, and prosperity for Balakrishna, so that he may continue serving people in greater ways.



Notable attendees including Rupesh Varma and Subbu joined in the celebrations, adding to the festive spirit. The devotional and vibrant nature of the event made it a major highlight at Tirumala, turning Balakrishna’s birthday into a festival for his fans.