Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Andhra Education Society School in Mumbai

The Andhra Education Society School, one of the most prestigious Telugu institutions in Mumbai, had the privilege of hosting Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna at its Wadala campus. Established 77 years ago, the school has been a beacon of learning and cultural values, nurturing generations of students with a blend of academic excellence and traditional ethos.

The school currently runs classes from Nursery to 12th Standard, with the dedicated support of nearly 150 teachers and staff, and a vibrant student strength of over 4,000 children.

During his visit, Balakrishna Garu interacted warmly with the children, who were delighted and inspired by his presence. The atmosphere at the campus was filled with joy and excitement as students welcomed him with smiles, cultural performances, and heartfelt gestures. His encouraging words motivated the young minds to pursue their dreams with dedication and discipline.





He was accompanied by Mr. Rammohan Bandlamudi, President of the School, and Shri Krishna Prasad, General Secretary, who expressed their gratitude to Balakrishna Garu for sparing his valuable time to encourage and bless the children of the institution.





Speaking on the occasion, the management highlighted the school’s rich legacy of serving the Telugu community in Mumbai for more than seven decades, and reaffirmed their commitment to imparting holistic education to future generations.





The visit of Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu will remain a memorable moment for the students and staff, symbolizing the bond between cultural roots and educational growth.