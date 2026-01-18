Nandamuri Balakrishna and Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes to NTR

Tollywood senior actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tributes to his father, legendary actor and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, on his death anniversary. Balakrishna visited the NTR Ghat along with family members and described NTR as the embodiment of Navarasa, recalling his extraordinary ability to portray a wide range of emotions with ease.

Members of the Nandamuri family, including Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Suhasini, joined Balakrishna at the memorial to pay their respects and remember NTR’s lasting legacy.

On the occasion, Balakrishna spoke about NTR’s immense contribution to cinema and society, especially highlighting the welfare schemes he introduced for the upliftment of the underprivileged during his tenure as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Legendary actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao passed away at the age of 72 on January 18, 1996.

Earlier in the day, NTR’s grandson and actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, brother of Jr NTR, visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad before sunrise to offer tributes to his grandfather. Despite the early hour and the sombre occasion, fans gathered in large numbers and crowded around the actor, attempting to take selfies.

Videos circulating on social media show Kalyan Ram being mobbed by fans as he offered prayers and placed a wreath at the memorial. His security personnel were seen struggling to control the crowd as fans pushed forward to take pictures.



