Namrata Reacts to Daughter Sitara’s Debut and SSMB29

In star families, the potential entry of children into the film industry often becomes a topic of discussion as they come of age. This is the case with Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has been making frequent public appearances and featuring in several ad films.

At a recent event, when asked about her Tollywood debut, Sitara simply gestured toward her mother, Namrata, for a response. Namrata, composed as ever, replied, “She’s just 12 years old, so there’s still a lot of time before we discuss that.”

Sitara’s increasing presence in advertisements, including a viral ad alongside her father, Mahesh Babu, has fueled speculation about her film debut. However, it seems there is still a long wait before that happens.

Namrata was also asked about SSMB29, the highly anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. Keeping things under wraps, she simply said, “Silence is the best formula for the time being.”

Interestingly, Sitara isn’t the only one making waves. Her brother, Gautham, recently garnered attention with a short film that went viral. With both siblings in the spotlight, it looks like the Ghattamaneni legacy will continue on the silver screen sooner or later.