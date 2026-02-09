Nagarjuna–Naga Chaitanya Sequel on the Cards?

Annapurna Studios, one of Telugu cinema’s most respected production houses, has delivered numerous blockbusters over the decades. Sankranthi, in particular, has always been a lucky festival for the banner, with Akkineni heroes—especially ANR and Nagarjuna—scoring several memorable hits during the festive season.



Now, the studio has sparked fresh excitement with a cryptic post on X, teasing its next venture. The post urged audiences to mark January 15, 2027, promising a colourful festival. What truly caught everyone’s attention was the inclusion of the iconic phrase Vasivadi Thassadiyya.



The much-loved catchphrase, made famous by Nagarjuna in Soggade Chinni Nayana and later echoed in Bangarraju, immediately fuelled speculation. Fans are now wondering whether Annapurna Studios is hinting at a new chapter in the supernatural fantasy universe that Nagarjuna made iconic.



With the team maintaining complete secrecy, suspense continues to build, making this Sankranthi tease all the more intriguing.



Speculation is rife that the third instalment could see Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya joining hands with Akhil Akkineni, though no official announcement has been made so far.



The first part revolved around the soul of Bangarraju, a flamboyant and flirtatious zamindar whom Yama sends back to Earth to reconcile his estranged son Ram “Ramu” Mohan and daughter-in-law Seetha, who are on the brink of divorce. During this journey, Bangarraju learns about his own death and its mysterious connection to a local Shiva temple.



In the second part, Bangarraju returns to Yamalokam, where he is informed that he has been shifted to Swarga due to the good deeds he performed during his time on Earth. Meanwhile, Ramu and Seetha are blessed with a child, but Seetha tragically dies after childbirth. Ramu and Sathyabhama decide to raise the child and name him Bangarraju. The soul of Bangarraju later returns to guide and set right the love life of his grandson, played by Naga Chaitanya.



Whether the franchise is truly headed for a third chapter remains to be seen, but the teaser has certainly succeeded in reigniting fan curiosity.