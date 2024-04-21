Nagarjuna to work with Rajinikanth in Hukum?

After agreeing to share screen space with Tamil star Dhanush in "Kubera’, seasoned star Nagarjuna has reportedly given his nod to don a key role in Rajnikant upcoming film ‘Hukum’. "Nagarjuna has agreed in principle to share screen space with Rajinikanth and other issues are being discussed,” says a Chennai source. The action film is being directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj who is fascinated with roping in stars from multiple languages ala ‘Jailer’. “Lokesh believes in roping in actors from varied languages to give a boost to his action adventure. This time, he is looking to sign in Nagarjuna who is sparing dates for special roles these days," he adds.



Earlier, Nagarjuna also impressed the audience in a different kind of role in heart touching film ‘Oopiri’ and shared screen space with Tamil actor Karthi. "He likes doing multi-hero films without denting his popularity and charisma. He is looking forward to working with Rajinikanth for whom he has good respect and regards," he points out.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna who is basking in the success of 'Naa Saami Ranga' is listening to scripts to begin his next big ticket Telugu movie.



