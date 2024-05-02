Nagarjuna Returns As An Upright Cop

After tasting success with 'Naa Saami Ranga', seasoned star Nagarjuna is doing a special role in Tamil star Dhanush's next film 'Kubera'. Being directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is touted to be an action-adventure.



Today, the makers makers released Nagarjuna’s first look from the movie. On a rainy day, Nagarjuna is seen holding an umbrella, while the vehicle on his back is loaded with currency notes. The glimpse, however, illustrates the uprightness of the character, as he places a currency note from his pocket since one note from the vehicle is drenched in rain.Director Sekhar Kammula is known for presenting characters in his movies remarkably. Unlike Dhanush’s character, Nag sports a cool middle-aged man look. The first look and glimpse make a good impression. It is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd and shooting is happening in Mumbai.No doubt, Nagarjuna has chosen to do another different role in his chequered career to enthrall his fans.