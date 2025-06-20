Nagarjuna Praises Rashmika Mandanna's Performance In Kuberaa

While promoting his upcoming film Kubera, veteran actor Nagarjuna couldn’t help but shower praise on co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her performance in Kubera. With genuine admiration, he said, “My favourite in the film is her… when I saw the dubbing… my favourite is her!! She suited the role so well!” His excitement was palpable, and it was clear that Rashmika’s portrayal in the film had left a lasting impression on the seasoned actor.

Joining in the appreciation, Naga Chaitanya also acknowledged Rashmika’s transformation in Kubera, noting how she truly became the character. “She really transformed herself into the character. We’ve seen her in a variety of characters… she’s too good!” he added, commending her versatility and growth as an actress. The father-son duo’s praise highlights not just Rashmika’s performance, but also the mark she’s making among some of the industry’s most respected names!



Rashmika, deeply moved by the heartfelt words, took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to repost the video and penned an emotional note: “This is everything I work for.. This just makes everything so worth it.🩷 Fills my heart with so much joy when I see my director and Nag sir who I adore and look up to so much- proud of me..🩷 Shekar sir and Nag sir - I hope to always have your blessings 🩷 Our film is releasing tomorrow, I wish the best for all of us!🩷”. As Kubera gears up for release, the warmth and camaraderie among the team is setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.

