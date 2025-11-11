Nagarjuna Meets SHIVA 4K Contest Winners Ahead of Re-release

Hyderabad: Celebrating the tremendous response from fans to the SHIVA 4K Contest, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni met the winners of the contest and personally appreciated their creativity, particularly the impressive editing work showcased in their entries.

In the run up to the re-release of the cult classic film, Annapurna Studios launched the SHIVA 4K Contest, inviting fans to design and share their own trailers and posters inspired by the cult classic Shiva directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Seven top winners were selected and given an exclusive opportunity to meet King Nagarjuna and discuss their creative process. Staying true to his promise, the actor spent quality time interacting with each winner. They were also treated to an exclusive screening of Shiva 4K in Dolby Atmos even before the film opened in theatres.

Fans participated by uploading their entries across X, Instagram, and Facebook using the hashtag #SHIVA4KCONTEST. The contest, which ran until 20 October 2025, received an overwhelming response reflecting the enduring legacy and cult following of Shiva.