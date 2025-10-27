Nagarjuna-Mani Ratnam’s ‘Geetanjali’ Re-Release on the Cards

With Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva gearing up for a grand re-release on November 14, buzz is now building around another Akkineni Nagarjuna classic — Geetanjali. According to industry sources, the Mani Ratnam-directed romantic drama is being readied for a 4K re-release later this year.



“It was ace director Mani Ratnam’s maiden Telugu film, and it created waves at the box office back in 1989,” says a source. “Ilaiyaraaja’s musical brilliance was in full bloom for this tragic love story — songs like Oh Priya Priya, Jagada Jagada, and the evergreen Aamani Paadave topped the charts and continue to enchant music lovers even today,” the source adds.



In Geetanjali, Nagarjuna delivered one of his most memorable performances as a spirited young man diagnosed with terminal cancer. Despite his fate, he exudes charm and optimism, eventually winning over his love interest, played by Girija Shettar, who brought both innocence and mischief to her role.



The restoration and 4K conversion work are currently in progress, and an official release date is expected to be announced soon.



With both Shiva and Geetanjali set to return to theatres within months of each other in 2025, Nagarjuna fans have double the reason to celebrate — reliving two of the actor’s most iconic films that defined Telugu cinema in the late ’80s.

