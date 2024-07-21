Big Boss Telugu season 8 logo revealed

The much awaited Big Boss Telugu season eight is all set and ready to hit the television screens as Nagarjuna dropped the logo of the new season on Sunday.



The new logo is a mix of the season's number which also represents the infinity symbol. Like the previous season this season will also be streamed 24/7 live on Disney+hotstar, while the regular television cut will be streamed on Starmaa.Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter) Akkineni Nagarjuna posting the video of the new logo wrote, "We are bringing entertainment back with a BANG !!!! Presenting the logo for the epic Season 8 of Bigg Boss! Are you ready for an Infinity of fun and entertainment?!"King Nagarjuna's tweet also confirms that he will continue as the host for the popular TV reality show brushing off speculations.Starmaa, the streaming channel also took to social media and wrote, "You have been waiting for it, we have been waiting for it, everybody we know has been waiting for it! Yes, BIGG BOSS IS BACK!!! Presenting the epic new logo of Season Eight! #BiggBossTelugu8."