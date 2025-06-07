Nagarjuna Finishes Dubbing for Highly Anticipated Kuberaa Theatrical Release Set

Director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming movie, Kubera, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Touted as an emotional story, the makers are all set to kick off movie promotions.



Nagarjuna has wrapped up his dubbing for Kubera. The movie team shared a set of pictures on social media, writing: "KING @iamnagarjuna garu wraps his dubbing for #Kuberaa. Get ready to witness his power-packed presence from June 20th! In cinemas June 20, 2025."





KING @iamnagarjuna garu wraps his dubbing for #Kuberaa ✨



Get ready to witness his power-packed presence from June 20th 🔥



In cinemas June 20, 2025.#SekharKammulasKuberaa #KuberaaOn20thJune pic.twitter.com/fOHwNUjxAj — Kuberaa Movie (@KuberaaTheMovie) June 7, 2025









Kubera is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. It is jointly produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

