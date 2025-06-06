Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Over Akhil-Zainab Wedding

The Akkineni household is once again abuzz with joy as actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee, in an intimate ceremony today. The private wedding, held at the Akkineni residence in Hyderabad during the early hours (3:35 AM), was attended by close friends and immediate family members.



A short while ago, veteran actor and proud father Nagarjuna took to social media to share the first official photos from the wedding. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his happiness over this special milestone in Akhil's life. “With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true, surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude,” Nagarjuna wrote.





This celebration marks another joyous occasion for the Akkineni family, coming close on the heels of Naga Chaitanya’s wedding. With Akhil now stepping into a new phase of life, the family is once again in celebration mode.

