Nagarjuna, Chaitanya Appear Before Nampally Court

It is known that Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made objectionable comments against actors Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha. Following this, Nagarjuna filed a defamation case.



On Thursday, Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya appeared before the Nampally Court to record their statements. Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said that he was present regarding the defamation case he had filed against Minister Konda Surekha. He added that the hearing in the matter is currently underway.



Earlier, Surekha’s remarks sparked a controversy when she accused BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao of being involved in drug-related activities and even linked him to the divorce of Chaitanya and Samantha. She also made derogatory remarks about the Akkineni family and alleged that several female actors in the Telugu film industry had their careers cut short due to KTR’s influence.



Nagarjuna has filed a ₹100-crore defamation case against Surekha. The court has also revealed that it has accepted the criminal case lodged by him.