Nagarjuna at 64: The Secret Behind the Ageless Star's Diet and Fitness

Nagarjuna has been a dominant figure in the film industry for decades and has a massive fan following. Despite being 64 years old, he maintains a remarkably young and fit appearance. Want to know the secret to his fitness and his diet?



In a recent interview, he revealed: "I eat everything except white rice. I eat brown rice with curd, pickles, leafy vegetables, chicken, or fish. I do not deprive my body of food."



Nagarjuna was last seen in the film Coolie, which was a huge hit at the box office. Known also for recent appearances in films like Kuberaa, the senior actor is currently hosting the ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

He will announce his 100th movie soon.

