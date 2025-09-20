Nagarjuna Announces 'Siva' Re-Release Date on ANR's 101 Birth Anniversary

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the iconic Telugu film will hit the big screen in stunning 4K and Dolby Atmos on November 14

A father's dream, a son's promise. Superstar Nagarjuna has announced the grand theatrical re-release of his iconic Telugu film 'Siva' on the 101st birth anniversary of his father and Indian cinema legend, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.



Paying tribute to ANR, who changed the grammar of Telugu films and established the entire industry, Nagarjuna said the landmark Ram Gopal Varma directorial will hit the big screens on November 14.



Backed by Annapurna Studios, 'Siva' is regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time, which, upon its release in 1989, broke box office records and garnered unprecedented acclaim.



Nagarjuna says, "My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Shiva was one such film. Bringing it back to the big screen on 14th November in 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his dream of keeping stories alive for the next generation".



For the re-release, the sound of 'Siva' has been completely redone from the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos for the first time ever using the latest and most advanced AI engineering technologies.



Varma, who made a smashing directorial debut with 'Siva', said the film's return to big screens in an updated, polished format will add to its unmatchable technical appeal over the decades.



"I can't wait for people to watch the film, and have an absolutely immersive experience," the filmmaker added.



Backed by producers Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra, the film delivered a gripping portrayal of students being exploited by anti-social elements. With music by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, 'Siva' also starred Amala and Raghuvaran.



In 1990, the film was remade in Hindi as 'Shiva', with the actors reprising their roles. Apart from its enormous box office success, 'Siva' was also featured in the Indian Panorama mainstream section of the 13th IFFI (1990) and won three Nandi Awards: Best Director (Varma), Best First Film of a Director, and Best Dialogue Writer for Tanikella Bharani.

