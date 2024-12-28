Naga Chaitanya to star in high-budget supernatural thriller with Arka Media Works

In a major development, actor Naga Chaitanya is reportedly set to collaborate with the producers of the globally successful Baahubali franchise, Arka Media Works, for a new supernatural thriller. According to sources, Chaitanya will headline the upcoming project, which is expected to go into production next year.

Arka Media Works, renowned for its diverse film portfolio, is planning to produce a large-scale, periodic supernatural thriller with a modern twist. The movie, described as a big-budget mystical thriller, will blend the grandeur of epic storytelling with elements of black magic and supernatural forces, reflecting the current trend in Tollywood. The success of films like Virupaksha and Maa Polimera 2, which explored themes of evil spirits and dark magic, has set the stage for this new-age horror flick.

Originally slated to begin production earlier, the film was delayed as the team awaited the right star cast. However, sources suggest that the project will commence soon, particularly if Naga Chaitanya officially joins the cast. The film will mark a significant shift for Arka Media, as they venture into the supernatural thriller genre after the immense success of Baahubali, which established them as a global powerhouse in the film industry.

Arka Media Works, known for films like Vedam, Maryada Ramana, Anagana Oka Dheerudu, and Panjaa, rose to international prominence with Baahubali. Their continued association with ace director S. S. Rajamouli has further strengthened their brand, making this collaboration with Naga Chaitanya highly anticipated.

Fans of both Chaitanya and Arka Media are eagerly awaiting updates as the supernatural thriller prepares to go on floors in 2024.