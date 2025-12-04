Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Wedding Video Viral After Samantha-Raj Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4, 2024.Sobhita shared her wedding-themed reel featuring her and actor Naga Chaitanya.



Sharing the video, Sobhita wrote, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!"



Commenting on the post, Chaitanya wrote, "Blessed to be a part of your journey my love. happy anniversary."













Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, tied the knot in 2017. The couple, however, announced their separation in 2021. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, post-separation, went on with their careers and new personal collaborations.



For the uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony on the 1st of December.



Samantha formally announced the new chapter in her life through a special social media post.



She captioned it as "(white heart emoji) 01.12.2025 (white heart emoji)" and showed the newlyweds exchanging wedding rings and praying before commencing their new journey.

