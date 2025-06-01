Naga Chaitanya Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned 33 on May 31, and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chaitanya shared an unseen vacation photo of the couple, capturing a tender selfie moment.

In the photo, Chaitanya sports a black T-shirt and sunglasses, while Sobhita looks radiant in a white tank top and matching shades. He captioned it simply: “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration, calling them a “cute couple” and “beautiful together,” while extending warm wishes to Sobhita.

Earlier this month, the couple made headlines with a joint appearance at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai. Sobhita captivated onlookers in a brown-gold embroidered saree, styled with a sleek bun and traditional red sindoor.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family. The couple, who had been dating since 2022, have maintained a low-profile relationship. Chaitanya has previously clarified that Sobhita played no role in his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, stressing the sincerity and integrity of their bond.