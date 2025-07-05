Naga Chaitanya resumes shoot for Mythological Thriller ‘NC24’

Actor Naga Chaitanya has resumed shoot for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NC24, a mythological thriller, with production restarting on Friday in Hyderabad.

The NC24 team recently wrapped up the first schedule and is said to be thrilled with the initial rushes. They are now gearing up to start an important, month-long second schedule beginning July 4 in Hyderabad. This phase will focus on shooting important scenes featuring Naga Chaitanya and several prominent actors.



Shooting will take place across three major locations in Hyderabad, supported by a top-tier technical crew. A grand special set constructed at Annapurna Studios for key sequences has already generated considerable buzz. The project has also secured impressive pre-release business, indicating strong anticipation for the movie.



Directed by the talented Karthik Dandu, known for his superhit direction Virupaksha, and with a story penned by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, NC24 marks a significant departure from the types of roles Chaitanya has recently undertaken. His transformation for the film is being touted as one of its standout highlights, fueling excitement around the project.

Produced on a grand scale under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, the film is brought to life by producers BVSN Prasad Sukumar and Bapineedu.

The crew includes a stellar lineup of industry veterans: music by Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematography by Ragul Dharuman, production design by Sri Nagendra Tangala, and editing by Naveen Nooli.



Reportedly, NC24 is the highest-budget film of Naga Chaitanya’s career to date. Official announcements regarding the title and main cast are expected soon.

