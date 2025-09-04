There’s Nothing More Satisfying Than What I’m Doing: Chaitanya on 16 years of Cinema

I try to pick roles that are rooted in our soil. Stories of the land and of our culture resonate deeply with audiences. India is unique in its diversity of traditions, beliefs, and people, and these stories really connect, says Naga Chaitanya in this exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle as he completes 16 years in cinema.

Excerpts Sixteen years in films—how do you look back at this journey and its defining moments? I feel my journey has been healthy, with a mix of highs, lows, excitement, and a lot of learning. To sum it up, I feel very positive about where I am today. After every film, irrespective of the result, I’m motivated to work harder on the next one. Being an actor gives me such a satisfying feeling. Every year in the industry reminds me that there’s nothing more rewarding than what I’m doing.





There’s still a lot more to achieve, but I’m happy with the way things have been. The highs have taught me lessons, but the lows have taught me even more. I always say this — there’s no school or formal education that can teach you what practical experience gives. Sixteen years in films have given me a good share of both, and I’m grateful.

Besides acting, you seem to be very successful as an entrepreneur in the food business. How did this interest come about? Food has always been a passion. Since childhood, I’ve been a foodie, curious about cuisines and flavors. For me, creating food feels very similar to creating a character — the high of making something new and seeing people connect with it.





During Covid, I finally had the time to put this passion on paper and bring it to life. That’s when I conceptualized my first F&B venture. At that point, I noticed a big gap in premium cloud kitchen delivery. It felt like an interesting space to start with, and I wanted to try something unique.

I don’t look at it just as a business. For me, it’s like acting — you create something from scratch, make it personal, and put your thoughts into it. That creative high is what drives me, whether in cinema or in food.

Your grandfather and father set benchmarks in cinema. Was it pressure to carry that legacy forward? Initially, yes, it felt like pressure. But over time, it has turned into responsibility. I am very fortunate to have this lineage. Having a family like mine is a gift not everyone gets in a lifetime, and I take it seriously. My grandfather and father have built a phenomenal fan base over the decades. These fans are loyal and unconditional in their love, which is very rare. All they want is a good film, and they’re always rooting for us. Having that kind of love and aura around you is something special.





So, every time I listen to a script, I think about them too. I want to make the loyal audiences happy, but at the same time, I want the newer generation to connect with my films. It’s always about striking that balance.

Your choice of roles has been quite diverse. What drives your selection? I try to pick roles that are rooted in our soil. Stories of the land and of our culture resonate deeply with audiences. India is unique in its diversity of traditions, beliefs, and people, and these stories really connect.





We all admire Hollywood films — the scale, the action, the production quality. But our own stories are what make us stand apart. The world is curious about India — our heritage, our emotions, our culture. That’s what I want to bring to the screen.

Do you see yourself playing a larger role in shaping the industry one day? Giving back is very important to me. As I mature as an actor, I feel more connected to the industry and want to see it flourish. I may not see myself in something like MAA, but I want to contribute in my own way. For me, that means encouraging newer filmmakers and fresh talent. I had it easier coming from a film family, but there are so many people out there struggling for just one opportunity. I want to use my position to support them, bring their stories to life, and give them a chance. Producing films is definitely part of my future. Ten years from now, apart from being an actor, I see myself producing a good number of films. That’s how I want to give back — by supporting new ideas and concepts. Your love for cars is well known. What’s your current favourite? Cars have always been a passion, much like food. For me, it’s not about owning an expensive car but enjoy the engineering. Just going for a drive gives me immense joy. Any car, if it’s beautifully engineered, makes me happy. My all-time favorite manufacturer is Koenigsegg. That’s always been my poster dream.





Tell us about NC24. What makes the film exciting?

NC24 is a mythical thriller, a genre I haven’t explored before. The story weaves mythological elements with culture, and it has a strong VFX-driven world. That uniqueness is what excites me. It’s going to be a larger-than-life film, with a lot of spectacle. The climax especially is something I’m looking forward to — I think it’ll be quite an experience for the audience.





Does it help to have a spouse who looks at cinema differently? How does Sobhita complement you?

Yes, absolutely. I wouldn’t say she’s completely non-industry — she’s been acting since winning Miss India, but she’s taken a very different route. She’s chosen author-backed roles and films that lean towards artistic storytelling. She’s also deeply into poetry, which influences her perspective. I, on the other hand, approach films from a more commercial standpoint.





So when we talk, her artistic view fills the gaps beautifully. It’s very eye-opening for me. She balances me out, and her feedback gives me a different way of seeing my performances and the stories I pick.





Rapid Fire with Chaitanya

Your favourite roles so far Thandel and Dhoota are very special to me.

A role you still dream of playing Science fiction is on my list — I’d love to do a film in that genre. One director you’d drop everything to work with Rajamouli garu. Books or binge-watching in your downtime? Binge-watching. What are you watching right now? I just finished the series ‘Disclaimer’ on Apple. A co-actor who always makes you laugh on set Satya, the character artist. He constantly cracks me up. One life lesson the industry has taught you To stay patient.





Your comfort food

A nicely made mutton biryani, or simple rasam annam, pappu, with any non-veg fry. Your 2 am friend My wife. She’s the one I share all my doubts, worries, and happy moments with. If you had to define your couple goal in one word? Happiness.







