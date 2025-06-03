Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Return For Akhil's Wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were out of the city to celebrate the latter’s 33rd birthday at an undisclosed location. The lovely couple was spotted today at the airport as they returned from their vacation. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were twinning in black at the airport.



Murmurs are doing the rounds that Akhil is all set to get hitched to his fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee, in a couple of days. Yes, Akhil and Zainab’s wedding is likely to take place on June 6, 2025, in a grand way at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The couple got engaged last year on November 26, 2024.



Ahead of Akhil’s wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seem to have returned from their vacation to be part of his brother’s big day. Before jumping to conclusions, let's wait for an official confirmation from the Akkineni family.



Back to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, the latter’s birthday was on May 31. The Majili actor shared birthday greetings with an adorable photo, captioned: “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”











