Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Grace Annapurna Studios’ Celebrations

Marking 50 glorious years of Annapurna Studios, the Akkineni family celebrated Sankranti in Hyderabad with grandeur and deep emotion. Founded by the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on a Sankranti day in 1976, the iconic studio’s golden jubilee stands as a shining tribute to his enduring vision and legacy.



This year’s celebrations were especially memorable with the presence of newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who added charm and elegance to the festivities. The couple joined Annapurna Studios’ employees and their families, upholding ANR’s cherished tradition of the Akkineni family personally serving festive meals to the staff.



Naga Chaitanya looked suave in a navy-blue kurta, exuding his signature understated charisma, while Sobhita dazzled in a flowing light-yellow silk saree, blending modern grace with traditional elegance. Together, they made a striking appearance, perfectly complementing the spirit of the occasion.



The celebrations reflected not just a milestone for Annapurna Studios, but also the Akkineni family’s enduring bond with its people—making the golden jubilee Sankranti a truly special and heartfelt affair.

