Nag invites Chiranjeevi to bestow ANR Award

Seasoned star Nagarjuna carries the legacy of his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his 100th birth anniversary was celebrated in September. Then, the Akkineni family announced that the esteemed ANR Award would be presented to Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema and will be awarded during a ceremony on October 28 at Annapurna Studio.

Today, Nagarjuna personally went to Chiranjeevi’s house and invited him to grace the occasion and also to receive the coveted award. Nagarjuna shared pictures on X and stated, “This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR garu! Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! Let’s make this award function unforgettable! ”

Nagarjuna looked smart with a beard and trendy hairdo, Chiranjeevi also appeared slick and stylish in modish attire. The award will be presented by Padma Vibhushan Amitabh Bachchan. With the event expected to draw numerous celebrities, it will serve as a grand celebration of ANR’s legacy.

Earlier recipients of this prestigious award include Dev Anand, Rekha, Sridevi, S S Rajamouli, Shyam Benegal, Hema Malini, and Lata Mangeshkar along with Shabana Azmi in the last 20 years.