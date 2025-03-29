Nag Ashwin’s Life to Inspire a New Biopic?
The Telugu film industry has witnessed several biopics on late cinema legends like Kathanayakudu on NTR, while Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actress Savitri which drew critical acclaim and box office success too.
Interestingly, the director of Mahanati, Nag Ashwin, might himself become the subject of an upcoming film, albeit in a more unconventional manner.
Producer Naga Vamsi recently revealed that his upcoming film, starring Vishwak Sen and directed by KV Anudeep, could be seen as a biopic of Nag Ashwin. According to Vamsi, the movie revolves around a director who falls in love with and marries the daughter of a producer—closely resembling the real-life story of Nag Ashwin, who met producer Ashwini Dutt’s daughter, Priyanka Dutt, during his early days as a filmmaker and eventually married her.
Interestingly, KV Anudeep and Nag Ashwin share a good rapport, having worked together on Jathi Ratnalu. Reports suggest that Anudeep’s new project, titled Funky, will loosely depict the journey of Nag Ashwin, blending real-life inspiration with fictional elements.
While the film is not an official biopic, its storyline has already sparked curiosity, making it one to watch out for in the coming months.
